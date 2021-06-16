Michael Saylor Hosts a Meeting With Bitcoin Mining Council By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
Michael Saylor Hosts a Meeting With Bitcoin Mining Council
  • Michael Saylor invited the public to meet the members of the Mining Council.
  • The meeting will be on Twitter Space and will discuss the latest on Bitcoin Mining.
  • Saylor further asked the community to share their questions for the meeting discussion.

On Tuesday, $MSTR’s Michael Saylor invited the public to meet the members of the Bitcoin Mining Council. The said meeting will be on Twitter Space and will discuss the latest updates on Bitcoin Mining. More so, they will tackle the energy debate, network dynamics, tech trends, and industry outlook.

Apart from this, they plan to discuss the China mining policy and North American mining development. Hence, Saylor asked the public on a tweet, to ask in the Q&A if they have topics or questions.

