Metis Launches Beta Testnet Ahead of September Mainnet By CoinQuora

Metis Launches Beta Testnet Ahead of September Mainnet
- Layer 2 platform, Metis, is launching its Beta Testnet today
- The testnet will add smart contracts to the protocol
- Also, the testnet aims to prepare the platform for its September mainnet launch
Metis, an Ethereum Layer 2 protocol, is launching its second/ beta testnet today, June 15. Of note, the testnet launch includes a multi-MVM and multi-sequencer support.
As a result, from today users will be able to deploy and use smart contracts on the platform. Best of all, as an Ethereum based network, Metis is EVM compatible.
Notably, the Matis ecosystem also offers several solutions that will help its Layer 1 overcome some of its limitations. Metis benefits include rollups that enable users to plugin smart contract templates, tools, and processes. In addition, the Layer 2 platform is experimenting with ways to enhance liquidity and reduce gas fees without sacrificing usability.
