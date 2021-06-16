Luke Wilson Said He Might Return For Legally Blonde 3

“We’ll just have to see what happens.”
During a recent interview with People, the actor revealed whether or not he would reprise his role as the lovable Emmett Richmond in Legally Blonde 3.
“Yeah. I’m always up to work with Reese again,” he said. “We’ll just have to see what happens,” he added.
It also hasn’t been a long time since Wilson has seen the original Legally Blonde movie.
“I’ll watch it when I see it on cable, and it’s on cable a lot,” he said. “But just because Reese is always so funny in the movie to me. So I always watch a few things just because I like her portrayal of Elle Woods so much.”
“I love Elle Woods as a character and when Reese asked me to write it I was like, ‘Absolutely!'” Kaling revealed to Access Hollywood in January. “I can’t wait to see what people will think of the way we wrote Elle Woods.”
“We wrote Elle Woods at 40, so how Elle is at 40 versus how she was at 21 has been really fun to imagine,” she added.
Legally Blonde 3 already sounds like it’s going to be a hit! And if Wilson officially signs on for the project, then you know I’m going to be the first one in theaters when they open!
