LME copper rebounds from sharp sell-off, but inflation weighs

HANOI — London copper inched higher on Wednesday after tumbling to a seven-week low in the previous session, although prices were pressured by fears of U.S. policy tightening amid rising inflation.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.2% to $9,592 a tonne by 0317 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.6% to 69,170 yuan ($10,801.57) a tonne, tracking an overnight drop in London.

Data released this week showed stronger U.S. inflation and weaker retail sales in May, and investors are now awaiting the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting due later in the day.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME nickel fell 1.1% to $17,540 a tonne, tin shed 1.1% to $31,125 a tonne, ShFE nickel dropped to a near three-week low of 128,510 yuan a tonne and ShFE aluminum declined 0.9% to 18,770 yuan a tonne.

* LME copper inventories rose to their highest since April 29 at 140,625 tonnes, while ShFE copper stocks were last at 180,967 tonnes, their lowest since March 12.

* Yangshan copper premium fell to $21 a tonne, its lowest since February 2016 and 81% lower than May 2020, indicating weak demand for imported metal into top consumer China.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares were subdued with investors wary of any hint of hawkishness from the U.S. Federal Reserve given lofty asset valuations rely so heavily on an endless supply of super-cheap money.

