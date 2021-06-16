Listed companies, trusts and ETPs now control almost 7% of the Bitcoin supply By Cointelegraph

The figures are contained in a new study by Nickel Digital Asset Management. The 19 firms cited are worth a combined market cap of more than $1 trillion, with 13 based in North America, three domiciled in Europe, and the remainder in Turkey, Hong Kong, and Australia. Seventeen other listed companies have purchased BTC, however details regarding their allocations are not available.

More than $6.5 billion worth of BTC — or close to 1% of the crypto asset’s entire capitalization — is held by 19 publicly-listed companies. A further 5.75% of Bitcoin’s market cap is held by exchange-traded products and closed-ended trusts.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.