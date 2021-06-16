Listed companies, trusts and ETPs now control almost 7% of the Bitcoin supply By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
More than $6.5 billion worth of BTC — or close to 1% of the crypto asset’s entire capitalization — is held by 19 publicly-listed companies. A further 5.75% of Bitcoin’s market cap is held by exchange-traded products and closed-ended trusts.

The figures are contained in a new study by Nickel Digital Asset Management. The 19 firms cited are worth a combined market cap of more than $1 trillion, with 13 based in North America, three domiciled in Europe, and the remainder in Turkey, Hong Kong, and Australia. Seventeen other listed companies have purchased BTC, however details regarding their allocations are not available.