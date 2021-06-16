Home Entertainment Lisa Vanderpump Talks Vanderpump Rules, Dogs, And RHOBH

The year is 2010. I’m but a wee sprout living without a care in the world — that is, until Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiered and sparked my newfound love of bougie reality TV. My favorite housewife was none other than Lisa Vanderpump.


Yes, I watch Vanderpump Rules, yes I have reservations to TomTom this weekend, yes I also wish I had a posh British accent. 

So, to celebrate the premiere of her latest reality series Vanderpump Dogs, we had the Lady in Pink Zoom in with us to talk about her ~first times~.

One of my favorite tidbits was when we asked Lisa about the first time she was recognized in public and it was by none other than ANDERSON FRIGGIN’ COOPER!


Lisa recalled visiting NYC when the show first premiered and going into a news building when Anderson told her how big of a fan he was.

Of course, for those of you who don’t know, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen — executive producer of the Bravo Cinematic Universe — are BFFs, so it’s not surprising that Anderson watched RHOBH. Still, doesn’t make that tidbit any less fun!

Be sure to watch more of Lisa in Vanderpump Dogs, now streaming only on Peacock.

