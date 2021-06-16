Kyber expands to Polygon, announces $30M ‘Rainmaker’ liquidity mining program By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Decentralized finance liquidity hub Kyber Network is set to become the next DeFi protocol to enter the expanding Polygon ecosystem.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Kyber announced the launch of Rainmaker, a liquidity mining program on the platform’s Dynamic Market Maker protocol that will commence on June 30 to mark Kyber’s expansion to Polygon.