Jonathan Cheban Talks BFF Kim Kardashian’s Divorce

“I am not surprised, it’s what really happened.”
The culinary influencer, who also goes by FoodGod, recently opened up about Kim and Kanye’s split during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show.
Jonathan revealed that he wasn’t surprised Kim was so candid about the relationship throughout the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
“Everything is always open on the show…I am not surprised, it’s what really happened and I love them both,” Jonathan shared.
He added, “I just spoke to her yesterday. It just happened. I really like them both though, they are amazing.”
Jonathan even admitted he already misses having Kanye and his “brilliant energy” around all the time.
Meanwhile, Jonathan isn’t so sure if Kim is ready to get back in the dating game just yet.
“I don’t know yet. Kim has a lot on her plate with four kids, studying for the bar, and the new show is starting soon to film for Hulu,” Jonathan explained.
And while Kim might not have a new BF right away, she’s always got her BFF to take her out to the best restaurants!
