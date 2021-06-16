JGB yields rise on economic recovery hopes ahead of Fed meeting

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese government bond yields ticked up on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes of a recovery in the Japanese economy as the country’s vaccine roll-outs accelerate, while many investors looked to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting later in the day.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.03 point to 151.77.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.050%, extending its rebound from Friday’s 0.025%, its lowest level since early January.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.440% while the 30-year yield added 1 basis point to 0.680%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points to 0.740%, its highest level in two months. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)