Japan’s bank lobby urges BOJ caution on deepening negative rates By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of the Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) – The head of Japan’s regional bank lobby on Wednesday urged the central bank to be cautious about deepening negative interest rates due to the “very big” impact it would have on lenders’ earnings.

As part of a policy review in March, the BOJ created a scheme that seeks to mitigate the side-effects of negative rates in the hope of convincing markets the central bank will cut rates if necessary to support the economy.

“Even after the creation of this new scheme, I hope the BOJ takes a cautious stance about deepening negative rates,” Hisashi Shibata, head of the lobby and president of regional lender Shizuoka Bank, told a news conference.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR