Japan to decide soon on domestic spectators at Olympics

TOKYO — Japan will decide this month on whether to allow domestic spectators at the Tokyo Olympics, the government’s chief spokesman said on Wednesday, following media reports a proposal to allow up to 10,000 people at events was under consideration.

The final call will be made taking into account coronavirus infection conditions and the prevalence of virus variants, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters when asked about the reports.

Japan plans to move forward on a proposal that will allow up to 10,000 spectators or 50% of a venue’s capacity, whichever is smaller, at events during the Games, Kyodo News said late Tuesday, citing government sources.

Television network TV Asahi reported Prime Minister’s Yoshihide Suga’s administration is reviewing options such as putting a cap for the number of domestic spectators at 5,000 or 10,000.

Foreign spectators are already prohibited from the Olympics beginning on July 23 as part of measures planned to deliver what Japanese government and Olympic officials promise will be a “safe and secure” Games.

The government’s top medical adviser Shigeru Omi will hold a news conference on coronavirus countermeasures at 0850 GMT on Wednesday, the Cabinet Office said.