Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.51% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the fell 0.51%.

The best performers of the session on the were Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:), which rose 4.94% or 175.0 points to trade at 3715.0 at the close. Meanwhile, CyberAgent Inc (T:) added 3.99% or 89.0 points to end at 2322.0 and Inpex Corp. (T:) was up 3.70% or 30.0 points to 840.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Unitika, Ltd. (T:), which fell 3.38% or 13.0 points to trade at 372.0 at the close. GS Yuasa Corp. (T:) declined 3.20% or 95.0 points to end at 2873.0 and Sony Corp (T:) was down 2.86% or 315.0 points to 10700.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1877 to 1599 and 258 ended unchanged.

Shares in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 4.94% or 175.0 to 3715.0. Shares in CyberAgent Inc (T:) rose to 52-week highs; up 3.99% or 89.0 to 2322.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 17.29 a new 1-month low.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 0.53% or 0.38 to $72.50 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.51% or 0.38 to hit $74.37 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.25% or 4.65 to trade at $1861.05 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.10% to 109.96, while EUR/JPY fell 0.08% to 133.34.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.06% at 90.450.

