Italy’s Securities Regulator Sees Issues With Unregulated Crypto Market By CoinQuora

On Monday, the head of Italy’s stock market regulator raised concern over the unregulated crypto market. He said the spread of cryptos without any precise regulation is a cause for concern. And could damage the way the market works.

According to Paulo Savona, Italy’s stock market regulator, the continued spread of cryptos without consistent regulation is a cause for concern.

Further, Paulo Savona noted cryptos could damage the way the market works. Also, He added, they could even weaken central banks’ ability to handle monetary policy.

In addition to these concerns, he showed similar cases over their ability to help illegal activity such as money laundering.

