Irish house price growth accelerates, up 4.5% year-on-year in April By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A construction worker shovels sand from the bucket of an excavator in the Capital Dock area of Dublin, Ireland December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Irish residential property prices rose at the fastest annual pace for almost two-and-a-half years in April, up 4.5% year-on-year compared with a rise of 3.5% the previous month, Central Statistics Office data showed on Wednesday.

While the COVID-19 pandemic briefly halted seven years of unbroken price growth last year, a second shutdown of construction earlier this year has compounded a long-standing mismatch between low supply and high demand.

Property prices outside of Dublin were 5.4% higher in April than a year before compared with growth of 3.5% in the capital, the data showed. Overall, prices are 14.3% below a peak hit in 2007 before the bursting of a property bubble.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR