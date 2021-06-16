Iran May Renew Nuclear Monitoring Pact If Vienna Talks Progress

Article content

By Patrick Sykes

Iran said it may renew a nuclear monitoring agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency if there’s progress in current talks with world powers and the U.S. to revive a landmark 2015 deal.

Mahmoud Vaezi, chief of staff for President Hassan Rouhani, said the final decision on whether Iran will further extend a temporary arrangement over the inspection of nuclear sites with the IAEA lies with the country’s Supreme National Security Council, according to a statement on the Iranian government’s official website, dolat.ir.

