Investors await Fed’s take on inflation worries

World stock markets hovered near record highs on Wednesday as investors braced for any signs the Federal Reserve is preparing a more hawkish stance in response to inflation data, and oil prices hit their highest since April 2019 on recovering demand.

Stocks have surged to record highs as bullish investors monitor the economic recovery from the pandemic alongside unprecedented government and central bank stimulus. Volatility across asset classes has been pushed to levels last seen before COVID-19 roiled markets in March 2020.

But recent data shows inflation rising in the United States and elsewhere, keeping investors sidelined with a new Fed statement imminent.

Data on Wednesday showed UK inflation unexpectedly jumped above the Bank of England’s 2.0% target in May and hit 2.1%, following U.S. data showing prices rose more than expected.

That heightens the attention on Wednesday’s readout from the Fed and subsequent press conference from Chair Jerome Powell. The Fed is not expected to discuss an exit from its bond purchases until later this summer, but officials could at least flag the pending start of talks about when and how to exit.

With markets having priced in the start of those talks about tapering but unsure whether rising inflation will encourage more aggressive action from the Fed and other central banks, some caution has crept in.