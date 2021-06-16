Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak aiming for up to $800 mln in IPO -sources

Article content

JAKARTA — Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak is keen to raise as much as $800 million in an IPO in August, two people with knowledge of the matter said, the first of two big tech listings in Jakarta this year that will add long-sought luster to the local bourse.

A mid-year debut could see it become Indonesia’s biggest listing in 10 years and the largest ever for the country by a startup. But those milestones will likely later be overtaken by the planned listing of GoTo – a new company to be formed by the merger of e-commerce rival Tokopedia and ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek.

Tapping a sharp pickup in investor interest in Southeast Asia’s rapidly expanding technology sector, Bukalapak, the country’s No. 4 e-commerce firm, is aiming to sell 10% to 15% of the company and wants a valuation of between $4 to $5 billion, the people said.

A confidential listing prospectus has been submitted to the Indonesia stock exchange, one of the sources added.

Proceeds from the offering could range between $500 million and $800 million depending on investor demand and market conditions, according to the sources who were not authorized to speak on the matter and declined to be identified.

Bukalapak, which said in 2019 it was valued at more than $2.5 billion, declined to comment.