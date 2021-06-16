India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.64% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.64%

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the lost 0.64%, while the index declined 0.51%.

The best performers of the session on the were NTPC Ltd (NS:), which rose 1.70% or 2.00 points to trade at 119.80 at the close. Meanwhile, Nestle India Ltd (NS:) added 1.59% or 280.40 points to end at 17965.20 and Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:) was up 1.08% or 1.35 points to 126.70 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:), which fell 7.24% or 55.15 points to trade at 706.70 at the close. Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) declined 2.74% or 32.15 points to end at 1142.15 and JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) was down 2.72% or 19.70 points to 705.40.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Nestle India Ltd (BO:) which rose 1.66% to 17972.45, NTPC Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.61% to settle at 119.80 and Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.04% to close at 126.65.

The worst performers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.18% to 242.10 in late trade, IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which lost 1.92% to settle at 1013.70 and Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.69% to 2211.65 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1109 to 591 and 33 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1715 fell and 1375 advanced, while 106 ended unchanged.

Shares in NTPC Ltd (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 1.70% or 2.00 to 119.80. Shares in Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 1.08% or 1.35 to 126.70. Shares in NTPC Ltd (BO:) rose to 52-week highs; up 1.61% or 1.90 to 119.80. Shares in Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (BO:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 1.04% or 1.30 to 126.65.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 1.78% to 14.8650.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.17% or 3.10 to $1859.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.18% or 0.13 to hit $72.25 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.28% or 0.21 to trade at $74.20 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.05% to 73.316, while EUR/INR fell 0.10% to 88.8435.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 90.507.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR