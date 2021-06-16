India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.64% By Investing.com



© Reuters. India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.64%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the lost 0.64%, while the index declined 0.51%.

The best performers of the session on the were NTPC Ltd (NS:), which rose 1.70% or 2.00 points to trade at 119.80 at the close. Meanwhile, Nestle India Ltd (NS:) added 1.59% or 280.40 points to end at 17965.20 and Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:) was up 1.08% or 1.35 points to 126.70 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:), which fell 7.24% or 55.15 points to trade at 706.70 at the close. Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) declined 2.74% or 32.15 points to end at 1142.15 and JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) was down 2.72% or 19.70 points to 705.40.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Nestle India Ltd (BO:) which rose 1.66% to 17972.45, NTPC Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.61% to settle at 119.80 and Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.04% to close at 126.65.

The worst performers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.18% to 242.10 in late trade, IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which lost 1.92% to settle at 1013.70 and Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.69% to 2211.65 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1109 to 591 and 33 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1715 fell and 1375 advanced, while 106 ended unchanged.

Shares in NTPC Ltd (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 1.70% or 2.00 to 119.80. Shares in Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 1.08% or 1.35 to 126.70. Shares in NTPC Ltd (BO:) rose to 52-week highs; up 1.61% or 1.90 to 119.80. Shares in Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (BO:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 1.04% or 1.30 to 126.65.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 1.78% to 14.8650.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.17% or 3.10 to $1859.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.18% or 0.13 to hit $72.25 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.28% or 0.21 to trade at $74.20 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.05% to 73.316, while EUR/INR fell 0.10% to 88.8435.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 90.507.