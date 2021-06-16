How Doug Suttles turned high-flying Encana into a compact U.S. company

In eight years at the helm, Suttles reined in spending, moved the company’s headquarters from Calgary to Denver and renamed it Ovintiv Photo by Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press

Article content CALGARY — Doug Suttles will soon leave Ovintiv Inc., an almost unrecognizable company from when he took the top job at what was then called Encana Corp. eight years ago. Ovintiv announced CEO Suttles, 60, will retire on Aug. 1. He had already handed over the role of president to incoming CEO Brendan McCracken last year, after a previous handover of the president’s role to Michael McAllister in 2019. McAllister retired within a year. “The president seat has seen some turnovers over the recent past,” National Bank of Canada Financial Markets analyst Travis Wood wrote in a research note following the announcement of Suttle’s retirement, adding that he didn’t expect a major change in Ovintiv’s direction following Suttle’s departure. “It has truly been an honour and privilege to lead Ovintiv over the past eight years,” Suttles said in a release. He took the top job after stints as chief operating officer of BP Exploration and Production, a unit of BP Plc, and as president of the London-based oil major’s operations in Alaska, Russia, the North Sea and Trinidad.

Article content In eight years at the helm, Suttles reined in spending, relocated the company’s headquarters from Calgary to Denver in attempt to capture investment from U.S.-focused passive investors and rebranded the company as Ovintiv. In the process, he turned the company from a vast Canadian producer with a mix of onshore and offshore assets, into a narrowly focused American oil and gas company. During this period, the industry weathered two debilitating oil price crashes, one in 2014 and again in 2020. The company recorded losses of US$5.16 billion in 2014 and US$6.1 billion last year.

Before leaving Calgary, Suttles was consistently among the highest paid executives in the Canadian oilpatch. His US$11.2 million in total compensation for 2020 is estimated to be 76 times the median Ovintiv’s employee’s annual salary, according to company disclosures. While revenues rose under Suttles, total assets shrank to US$14.5 billion last year, compared to US$18.7 billion the year before he took over. Total shareholders’ equity had also contracted to $3.84 billion in 2020 from US$5.29 billion last year, according to company reports. However, the company’s production eked out a small gain of 543.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, from 527.9 million boepd the year before he joined. Suttles presided over a major refocusing effort for Encana Corp. beginning in 2013, leading the company to sell off lower-margin assets and focus on what it called its “core four” oil and natural gas liquids plays, which at the time were the Montney and Duvernay gas formations in Alberta and British Columbia and the Permian and Eagle Ford shale oil formations in Texas.

Article content As the company locked in on those four plays it sold off a collection of other assets, including its Big Horn natural gas assets for $1.8 billion in 2014, its Haynesville gas assets in Louisiana for US$850 million in 2015 and its Colorado assets to a company controlled by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for US$900 million the same year. The brewing fight between Big Oil and the SEC Enbridge months away from completing Line 3 after Minnesota court win — but a Supreme Court challenge looms Tourmaline emerges as fastest-growing producer in the oilpatch with $1.1B acquisition of Black Swan The strategy changed again, however, in Nov. 2018 when Ovintiv announced an unpopular US$7.7-billion deal, including debt, for Newfield Exploration, which took Encana into the Scoop/Stack play in Oklahoma. Encana’s share price fell sharply, from close to US$50 per share before the deal, to US$33.60 each a month later, despite pledges to raise its dividend by 25 per cent. At that point, the Eagle Ford in Texas and the Duvernay in Alberta were no longer considered core to the company’s strategy as Encana executives tried to sell investors on three core plays: the Montney, the Permian and the Scoop/Stack. The company’s shares have never recovered to levels before the Newfield deal and were trading at US$31.31 each on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Some analysts believe the company’s equity remains undervalued. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. has a $37 price target on the company’s shares and considers it a “favourite” among intermediate U.S. exploration and production companies. “We’re not expecting any major changes to the strategy that (Ovintiv’s) management team overall has detailed – a focus on debt pay down over the next several quarters,” the investment bank’s analysts wrote. • Email: gmorgan@nationalpost.com | Twitter: geoffreymorgan

