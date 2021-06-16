Hopin targets hybrid, in-person events with Boomset buy

Article content

STOCKHOLM — Hopin, a British-based provider of events, said on Wednesday it has bought an in-person event company Boomset to help clients plan, produce and share events whether hybrid, physical or virtual.

The global video conferencing and events market received a boost after the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a mass shift to online working, learning and socializing. Companies, such as Cisco , Microsoft, Zoom and Hopin saw the number of meeting participants skyrocket.

Hopin’s platform allows meeting participants to network online in new ways, exchange virtual business cards, and get a summary of their connections after an event.

With Boomset, Hopin will expand beyond online to offer services such as issuing badges, self-service kiosks, QR code check-in, cashless payments for in-person gatherings.

“For organizers that use us, it’s no longer a question of what do I use with Hopin, but rather just using Hopin for almost everything,” Chief Executive Johnny Boufarhat said in an interview.

While in-person events have largely ceased since the pandemic, Mobile World Congress, one of the world’s biggest industry conferences, is trying to organize https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-mobileworld-analys-idCAKCN2D50Y3 one later this month in Barcelona.