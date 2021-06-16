Hong Kong University collaborates with ConsenSys to launch Ethereum-powered COVID passport By BTC Peers



© Reuters Hong Kong University collaborates with ConsenSys to launch Ethereum-powered COVID passport



The Chinese University of Hong Kong in partnership with software company ConsenSys has launched a blockchain-powered COVID-19 digital health passport.

The Medoxie COVID-19 Digital Health Passport leverages the Ethereum blockchain to record certain medical events, including test results, temperature checks, immunity, and vaccinations, associated with COVID-19. In an official blog post on Tuesday, ConsenSys wrote:

It is essential that a patient’s private data remains confidential and the users have full control of which parties can have access to their data, whilst also ensuring the data is validated and immutable. The Medoxie COVID-19 Digital Health Passport will solve these challenges using blockchain technology.

Medoxie was built using Codefi Orchestrate and ConsenSys Quorum, and it essentially enables limited and consented access to a patient’s health history while promoting data privacy. The platform will also be used by several stakeholders, including healthcare professionals and academics in Hong Kong. The service will be extended to patients later on.

Speaking to crypto news outlet Forkast.News, Charles d’Haussy, ConsenSys’s managing director for APAC, said:

As per all health-related technologies, the program starts with a test period with hospital staff only, before expanding to other and larger groups later… All-around efforts are needed to help fight covid. Blockchain technology is a perfect fit for mass collaboration of various systems and health records.

Continue reading on BTC Peers