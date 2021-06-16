Green groups seek injunction for Tesla factory permits in Germany By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tesla cars logo is seen during the presentation of the new charge system in the EUREF campus in Berlin, Germany September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

(Reuters) – Two environmental groups have submitted an injunction to a German court against provisional building permits for the Tesla (NASDAQ:) factory in Gruenheide Berlin, their lawyer said on Wednesday.

The associations Gruene Liga and Nabu have asked the court to clarify the situation as quickly as possible, the lawyer said.

The Brandenburg State Office for the Environment had previously rejected an application to terminate the implementation of the permits.

