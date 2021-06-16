Goldman Sachs to extend crypto offerings to Ethereum By BTC Peers

Goldman Sachs to extend crypto offerings to Ethereum
A month after launching its derivatives product, investment banking giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) is pitching its tent deeper into the cryptocurrency space. According to a Bloomberg report, the investment bank is planning to offer options and futures in the next few months.
Goldman’s head of digital assets Matthew McDermott reportedly detailed the bank’s intentions in a phone interview. He also said that the bank is planning to facilitate trades via Bitcoin-tracking exchange-traded notes. He explained:
We’ve actually seen a lot of interest from clients who are eager to trade as they find these levels as a slightly more palatable entry point. We see it as a cleansing exercise to reduce some of the leverage and the excess in the system, especially from a retail perspective.
According to McDermott, his conversations with clients suggest that cryptocurrencies are not just a passing fad. He asserts that institutional adoption will continue, noting that a recent survey involving conducted by the bank showed that close to one in ten institutions (out of the 850 institutions surveyed) are already trading cryptos. Meanwhile, about 20% have indicated interest.
Despite the material price correction, we continue to see a significant amount of interest in this space.
In retrospect, the shift to Ethereum products does not come as a surprise. Last month Goldman published a report titled “Crypto: A New Asset Class?” In the paper, the author argued that Ethereum could become the largest blockchain in the future.
