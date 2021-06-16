Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.12% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.12%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the lost 0.12%, while the index climbed 0.29%, and the index fell 0.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were Siemens Energy AG (DE:), which rose 2.30% or 0.59 points to trade at 26.24 at the close. Meanwhile, Muench. Rueckvers. VNA O.N. (DE:) added 2.13% or 5.03 points to end at 240.83 and MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) was up 1.94% or 4.10 points to 215.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 2.37% or 0.275 points to trade at 11.305 at the close. Merck KGaA (DE:) declined 1.82% or 2.80 points to end at 151.25 and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (DE:) was down 1.67% or 1.580 points to 92.995.

The top performers on the MDAX were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 2.64% to 66.130, Encavis AG (DE:) which was up 2.59% to settle at 15.870 and Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.52% to close at 18.340.

The worst performers were Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 4.30% to 8.982 in late trade, Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.46% to settle at 6.272 and HelloFresh SE (DE:) which was down 2.37% to 81.40 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 2.64% to 66.130, Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.52% to settle at 18.340 and Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.16% to close at 36.920.

The worst performers were Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 6.53% to 88.050 in late trade, S&T AG (DE:) which lost 1.95% to settle at 20.16 and Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was down 1.40% to 2.251 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 361 to 320 and 75 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 1.69% to 18.00.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.29% or 5.45 to $1861.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.47% or 0.34 to hit $72.46 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.84% or 0.62 to trade at $74.61 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.07% to 1.2115, while EUR/GBP fell 0.26% to 0.8585.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.02% at 90.483.