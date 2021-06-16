Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.12% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.12%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the lost 0.12%, while the index climbed 0.29%, and the index fell 0.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were Siemens Energy AG (DE:), which rose 2.30% or 0.59 points to trade at 26.24 at the close. Meanwhile, Muench. Rueckvers. VNA O.N. (DE:) added 2.13% or 5.03 points to end at 240.83 and MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) was up 1.94% or 4.10 points to 215.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 2.37% or 0.275 points to trade at 11.305 at the close. Merck KGaA (DE:) declined 1.82% or 2.80 points to end at 151.25 and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (DE:) was down 1.67% or 1.580 points to 92.995.

The top performers on the MDAX were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 2.64% to 66.130, Encavis AG (DE:) which was up 2.59% to settle at 15.870 and Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.52% to close at 18.340.

The worst performers were Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 4.30% to 8.982 in late trade, Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.46% to settle at 6.272 and HelloFresh SE (DE:) which was down 2.37% to 81.40 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 2.64% to 66.130, Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.52% to settle at 18.340 and Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.16% to close at 36.920.

The worst performers were Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 6.53% to 88.050 in late trade, S&T AG (DE:) which lost 1.95% to settle at 20.16 and Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was down 1.40% to 2.251 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 361 to 320 and 75 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 1.69% to 18.00.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.29% or 5.45 to $1861.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.47% or 0.34 to hit $72.46 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.84% or 0.62 to trade at $74.61 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.07% to 1.2115, while EUR/GBP fell 0.26% to 0.8585.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.02% at 90.483.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR