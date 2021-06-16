German holiday bookings top 2019 level-TUI

Article content

BERLIN — Germans are booking holidays again at rates higher than in 2019 before the coronavirus hit, TUI Group , the world’s biggest holiday group, said on Wednesday.

“The summer holiday catch-up is in full swing right now and the consumer mood for travel seems to be increasing daily,” Marek Andryszak, Chairman of TUI Germany’s Executive Board, said in a statement.

Since May, bookings have even topped comparative weeks seen in 2019, he added, with demand especially strong for Spain’s Balearic and Canarie Islands, as well as Greece and Turkey. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Riham Alkousaa)