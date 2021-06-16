Futures, Stocks Steady as Fed Meets; Oil Advances: Markets Wrap

Article content

(Bloomberg) — U.S. equity futures and Treasuries were little changed, stuck in a holding pattern before a policy decision from the Federal Reserve. Oil extended a powerful rally.

Contracts on the S&P 500 index steadied after the underlying gauge snapped a three-day winning streak amid weakness in technology and real estate. Energy firms led gains in European stocks. The 10-year Treasury yield held around 1.5%. The dollar was steady versus major peers.

Investors have turned cautious ahead of the Fed’s policy decision amid speculation officials could give an indication about their timetable for tapering stimulus injections that have driven a market boom. The latest statement is set to include updated projections for interest rates and economic forecasts.

The so-called dot plot is expected to point to an interest-rate increase in 2023, while the central bank is unlikely to signal a scaling back of bond purchases until later this year.

“The outlook looks pretty positive but a lot of investors are asking for there to be better clarity on when we are going to have some start to the taper,” Julie Biel, portfolio manager and senior research analyst at Kayne Anderson Rudnick, said on Bloomberg Television. “There’s a lot of nerves that we are going to wait too long, the economy is going to overheat and then we’re going to have to taper all at once.”