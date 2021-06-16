Futures, Stocks Steady as Fed Meets; Oil Advances: Markets Wrap

Article content
(Bloomberg) — U.S. equity futures and Treasuries were little changed, stuck in a holding pattern before a policy decision from the Federal Reserve. Oil extended a powerful rally.
Contracts on the S&P 500 index steadied after the underlying gauge snapped a three-day winning streak amid weakness in technology and real estate. Energy firms led gains in European stocks. The 10-year Treasury yield held around 1.5%. The dollar was steady versus major peers.
Investors have turned cautious ahead of the Fed’s policy decision amid speculation officials could give an indication about their timetable for tapering stimulus injections that have driven a market boom. The latest statement is set to include updated projections for interest rates and economic forecasts.
The so-called dot plot is expected to point to an interest-rate increase in 2023, while the central bank is unlikely to signal a scaling back of bond purchases until later this year.
“The outlook looks pretty positive but a lot of investors are asking for there to be better clarity on when we are going to have some start to the taper,” Julie Biel, portfolio manager and senior research analyst at Kayne Anderson Rudnick, said on Bloomberg Television. “There’s a lot of nerves that we are going to wait too long, the economy is going to overheat and then we’re going to have to taper all at once.”
Elsewhere, global benchmark Brent was closing in on $75 a barrel after industry data pointed to a substantial draw in U.S. crude stockpiles. West Texas Intermediate climbed to the highest level since October 2018.
China ordered state firms to curb overseas commodities exposure to rein in soaring raw materials prices. Copper reversed gains on the moves.
Bitcoin topped $40,000 after closing Tuesday at its highest level since May.
Here are some key events to watch this week:
The Federal Open Market Committee rate decision comes on Wednesday, with a news conference from Jerome Powell afterU.S. President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin meet Wednesday in GenevaU.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a House panel Thursday on the federal budgetRate decisions come from Switzerland and Norway on ThursdayThe Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision is on Friday
These are some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
Futures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed at 8:52 a.m. London time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.1%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 0.3%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index dipped 0.5%.
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1%.The euro was little changed at $1.213.The British pound jumped 0.2% to $1.4116.The onshore yuan strengthened 0.1% to 6.398 per dollar.The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1% to 109.94 per dollar.
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased less than one basis point to 1.49%.The yield on two-year Treasuries gained less than one basis point to 0.17%.Germany’s 10-year yield sank one basis point to -0.24%.Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.051%.Britain’s 10-year yield rose less than one basis point to 0.761%.
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.4% to $72.42 a barrel.Brent crude increased 0.4% to $74.29 a barrel.Gold strengthened 0.1% to $1,860.28 an ounce.
