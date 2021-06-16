Fox Entertainment To Invest $100 Million in NFTs By CoinQuora



Fox Entertainment To Invest $100 Million in NFTs



Fox announced it would invest $100 million in non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

It will do so in partnership with Bento Box Entertainment.

NFTs have placed themselves as the hottest topic of 2021 so far. Many companies and celebrities are all cashing in on the craze. The latest to join the market is Fox Entertainment.

On Tuesday, Fox announced it would invest $100 million in non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Besides, it will do so in partnership with Bento Box Entertainment. This move comes despite the NFT market crash.

Moreover, Fox said its NFT works would be under Blockchain Creative Labs. Blockchain Creative Labs is a newly created business entity. It means the entity will focus on all Fox’s NFT operations. This includes building, launching, managing, and selling the NFT content and activities. Apart from that, it will also host digital goods and as…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora