FOMC maintains stimulus, brings rate hike forecast forward to 2023 By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid



NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve on Wednesday brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a longstanding reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy.

New projections saw a majority of 11 Fed officials pencil in at least two quarter-point interest rate increases for 2023, even as officials in a statement after their two-day policy meeting pledged to keep policy supportive for now to encourage an ongoing jobs recovery.

The Fed also made technical adjustments to prevent its benchmark interest rates from falling too low. It raised the interest rate it pays banks on reserves – the IOER – held at the U.S. central bank by five basis points, and also lifted to 0.05% from zero the rate it pays on overnight reverse repurchase agreements, used to set a floor on short-term interest rates.

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: The extended losses to -0.83%%

BONDS: The jumped to 1.5464% and the 2-year yield rose to 0.1911%

FOREX: The turned higher. It was last up 0.57%

COMMENTS:

FRANCES DONALD, GLOBAL CHIEF ECONOMIST, MANULIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, TORONTO “The dot plot is now showing two rate hikes by 2023. That’s enough of a hawkish surprise for the bond market and its getting all of the attention.”

“What’s interesting here is that the Federal Reserve has increased its estimate of when the first rate hikes will come but not materially changed its 2022 and 2023 projections for growth and inflation. What that tells us is that while the outlook hasn’t dramatically changed it seems that the Fed’s confidence in returning to a normal environment has.”

“There has not been a material change of tone. This statement has only a few adjustments.

“The market is reacting to a few strands of information in the dot plot. Now it will be Powell’s time to try to dissuade the market from reading too much into the dot plot.”

TOM MARTIN, SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER, GLOBALT INVESTMENTS, ATLANTA

“The market wants to see the Fed communicate that it’s going to provide the accommodation that the country will need while being on the lookout for inflation, and to me, what you got with this announcement is what the market wanted.

“On average, the market does want the Fed to be measured, which they absolutely were with this release.

“I don’t see that the movements in the S&P and Nasdaq mean much.”