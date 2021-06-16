Finance Master Spills The Tea on How to Invest in Bitcoin By CoinQuora



Finance Master Spills The Tea on How to Invest in Bitcoin



Financial master, Suze Orman, shares her thoughts on investments.

She says Bitcoin is a great choice for long-term investments, but, no so much as a currency.

Also, a good choice is investing in stocks of companies that have already invested in Bitcoin.

Personal Finance expert, Susan Lynn ‘Suze’ Orman, imparts valuable insights on how to invest in Bitcoin. First and foremost, she makes it clear that she supports Bitcoin as a long-term investment only. Specifically, Orman emphasizes that she does not believe Bitcoin to be a good option for a currency.

Suze Orman shares this advice in an interview with CNBC on Monday. She is a highly respected financial advisor. For instance, she ran a show on CNBC known as ‘The Suze Orman Show’. Therefore, between 2002 – 2015, she guided millions with her take on the finance world.

Moreover, she wrote multiple New York Times bestsellers, all about personal finance. One, in particular, is the book ‘

