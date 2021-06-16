Finally! A Game-Changing Software Solution That Puts a Rocket Under Businesses and Helps Them Explode Their Sales With Zing

Article content

SAN FRANCISCO — It’s a sad but true fact that about 50% of small to medium size businesses fail within their first 5 years either through poor business planning, lack of adequate effective marketing or not understanding the customers real needs and overall market fit. It’s a statistic the team at ZING are determined to change for the better.

Through the frustration of operating their own small businesses and having to assemble up to 12 different software products to run their operations effectively and profitably, the founders Paul Cameron and Amy Bourke decided there just had to be a better way. Combining their careers in tech and retail, they assembled a world class team and built ZING from the ground up to deliver a one stop shop platform that offers all the tools businesses owners need to drive their revenues, keep customers returning and win in today’s ever evolving digital world.

ZING is now available in the United States and is revolutionising the way business owners use and leverage technology to grow and operate in a post COVID world.

“The launch into the US market is incredibly exciting for us, with so many businesses struggling to stabilise after the onslaught of covid we are ready to help businesses fully digitise so they can increase their revenues, reduce operational cost and really start to thrive” Paul Cameron, Founder & CEO