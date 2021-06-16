EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter

Article content

BRUSSELS — Johnson & Johnson is expected to miss its COVID-19 vaccine supply target to the European Union for the second quarter after about 20 million doses were banned for use out of precaution over safety concerns, a EU Commission spokesman said.

The European drugs regulator last week said J&J doses sent to Europe from a factory in the United States would not be used as a precaution after a case of contamination.

EMA said in a statement to Reuters that 17 million doses had been forbidden from being used in the EU.

“Following the non-release of these batches, the company is not expected to be in a position to deliver 55 million doses by the end of this quarter,” which it had committed to shipping under its contract, the EU commission spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Editing by Catherine Evans)