Estonian IT company inks $26M crypto mining deal with Bitmain By Cointelegraph

Estonian IT company inks $26M crypto mining deal with Bitmain
Estonian technology conglomerate Burfa is turning to Bitmain to supply key cryptocurrency mining infrastructure to its Narva-based data center, offering a glimpse into the arms race underway for high-performance computing resources.
The $26-million agreement will allow Burfa to double its data center capacity and secure a steady supply of processing equipment over the coming months. The industrial sector is facing an acute shortage of specialized GPUs and SSDs as more of these resources get gobbled up by crypto-intensive firms that have ramped up (BTC) mining during the bull market.
