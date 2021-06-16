El Salvador minister says it’s too early to use Bitcoin for wages By Cointelegraph

El Salvador’s Minister of Labor and Social Welfare has said that the country is not yet ready to adopt (BTC) for salary payments.

In a Wednesday tweet, Rolando Castro denied local reports which claimed that his ministry had begun analyzing the possibility of Bitcoin-based salaries with officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy on Monday.