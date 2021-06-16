El Salvador minister says it’s too early to use Bitcoin for wages By Cointelegraph

El Salvador minister says it’s too early to use Bitcoin for wages
El Salvador’s Minister of Labor and Social Welfare has said that the country is not yet ready to adopt (BTC) for salary payments.
In a Wednesday tweet, Rolando Castro denied local reports which claimed that his ministry had begun analyzing the possibility of Bitcoin-based salaries with officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy on Monday.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.