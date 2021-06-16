Dollar jumps after Fed pulls interest rate hikes into 2023

Article content

NEW YORK — The dollar jumped to a near six-week high on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a long-standing reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was up 0.63% at 91.103, its highest since May 6.

A majority of 11 Fed officials penciled in at least two quarter-point interest rate increases for 2023, even as officials in their statement pledged to keep policy supportive for now to encourage an ongoing jobs recovery.

The projections showed the outlook for inflation jumping this year, though the price increases were still described as “transitory.” Overall economic growth is expected to hit 7%.

“The interesting thing is that the Fed has gone beyond simply acknowledging that inflation is rising and that the U.S. economy has a lot of momentum, and it has essentially shifted to a much more hawkish stance in this set of projections,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar rose 0.39% to 110.49 yen, its highest since April 6.