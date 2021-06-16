Dollar jumps after Fed pulls interest rate hikes into 2023 By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An employee counts U.S. dollar bills at a money exchange in central Cairo, Egypt, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar jumped against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a longstanding reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy.
The , which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was up 0.41% at 90.901, its highest since May 7.
