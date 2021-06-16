Diversification into Bitcoin a ‘prudent move,’ says Bloomberg strategist By Cointelegraph

Diversification into Bitcoin a ‘prudent move,’ says Bloomberg strategist
(BTC) price has retreated by more than 40% after topping out near $65,000 in mid-April. But that is not enough to derail the flagship cryptocurrency’s long-term bull trend, especially as global markets grapple with declining national currencies and the prospect of a commodity market crash.
So believes Mike McGlone, the senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, who said Wednesday that diversifying into store-of-value assets is a wise strategy against gloomy currency and commodity market outlooks.
