Diversification into Bitcoin a ‘prudent move,’ says Bloomberg strategist By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Diversification into Bitcoin a ‘prudent move,’ says Bloomberg strategist

(BTC) price has retreated by more than 40% after topping out near $65,000 in mid-April. But that is not enough to derail the flagship cryptocurrency’s long-term bull trend, especially as global markets grapple with declining national currencies and the prospect of a commodity market crash.

So believes Mike McGlone, the senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, who said Wednesday that diversifying into store-of-value assets is a wise strategy against gloomy currency and commodity market outlooks.

U.S. recessions are shaded; the most recent end date is undecided. Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System