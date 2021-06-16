Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.78% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.78%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 0.78% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:), which rose 4.16% or 9.4 points to trade at 235.6 at the close. Meanwhile, Orsted A/S (CSE:) added 3.88% or 33.80 points to end at 905.60 and Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) was up 2.39% or 27.5 points to 1178.5 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Demant A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.18% or 4.2 points to trade at 350.6 at the close. ISS A/S (CSE:) declined 1.10% or 1.50 points to end at 135.00 and Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) was down 0.91% or 1.1 points to 114.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 74 to 64 and 16 ended unchanged.

Shares in Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.39% or 27.5 to 1178.5.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 1.12% or 0.81 to $72.93 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 1.24% or 0.92 to hit $74.91 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.22% or 4.05 to trade at $1860.45 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.10% to 6.1380, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4363.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 90.507.