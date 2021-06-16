Debut EU recovery fund bond rallies sharply, investors await Fed

Article content

The first bond sold backing the EU’s COVID-19 recovery fund rallied strongly a day after issuance on Wednesday, while euro area government bond yields dipped as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.

The European Union raised 20 billion euros ($24.26 billion) from a 10-year bond sale on Tuesday in the largest-ever single-tranche institutional debt sale that saw near-record demand of 142 billion euros.

That kicks off up to 800 billion euros of bond issuance until end-2026 to finance the recovery fund that will establish the EU as a leading issuer.

The bond rallied sharply in the secondary market in further evidence of strong demand, demonstrating that the market easily absorbed the vast issuance.

The yield, 0.086% at pricing, fell nearly 6 basis points to 0.035% on Wednesday.

The rally was similar to that following the EU’s first debt issuance backing the SURE unemployment scheme, a smaller support program.

“Even we’re a little surprised that it’s managed to perform that well that quickly, given the size,” a banker involved with the bond sale said.

Investors were keen to buy the first issuance of what will become a much more liquid funding program than SURE, while a recent cheapening of EU debt also helped to attract investors, the banker said.