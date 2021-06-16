DAOs in court? Curve Finance ponders enforcing license over rival Saddle By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Square peg, meet round hole: a decentralized autonomous organization is pondering taking a rival fork to court.

Earlier today, a member of the Curve Finance community made a post in Curve’s governance forum titled “Enforce Curve’s IP Rights.”

Protecting the moat