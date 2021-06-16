Crypto miners eye cheap power in Texas, but fears aired over impact on the grid By Cointelegraph

Crypto miners eye cheap power in Texas, but fears aired over impact on the grid
The recent crackdown on crypto mining in China has seen concerns expressed over the potential impact a hashrate migration could have on Texas’ unreliable electricity market, as an increasing number of dislocated miners eye the Lone Star State.
Texas’ abundant sources of renewable energy and highly deregulated power grid make the state an obvious choice for migrating miners from China and elsewhere, with 20% of Texan electricity being generated by wind as of 2019.
