Crypto Flipsider News – June 16th – Ripple, SEC, Coinbase, Shiba Inu, Chilliz, Marvel, Fox, Porsche, Kim Kardashian By DailyCoin



Crypto Flipsider News – June 16th – Ripple, SEC, Coinbase, Shiba Inu, Chilliz, Marvel, Fox, Porsche, Kim Kardashian



Blockchained hello from DailyCoin Flipsider!

The crypto world is back to normal: newly listed altcoins in biggest exchanges, old-new faces speaking about coins. The only everlasting thing is Ripple-SEC lawsuit. Let’s take a look at all these!

Find out in the digest:

successfully parries new SEC’s attack

It seems like Coinbase Pro accepts everyone: SHIBA INU, Chilliz, and Keep Network

NFT update: Marvel, Fox, Porsche. Who’s next?

Crypto love triangle? Michael Saylor flattering with

Not everything Kim Kardashian touches is gold or golden

Another Victory for Ripple: Judge Says Lobbying Efforts Are Not Relevant

Ripple supporters may pop up champagne. Its continuous lawsuit with the SEC made a new turn as a Magistrate Judge denied the SEC’s request for documents that could reveal Ripple’s lobbying efforts.

“Ripple’s lobbying efforts regarding the status of XRP are not relevant”, said the Judge

Sarah Netburn. The SEC accused Ripple of paying the former chairman of Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chris Giancarlo to publicly support Ripple.

Flipsider:

The battle is won but the war is not over. The Ripple community should not underestimate the SEC. The financial watchdog usually gets what it wants. SEC will keep looking for the new Achilles heel of Ripple. Death by a thousand cuts is still possible though.

Coinbase Pro Opens for Shiba Inu, Keep Network and Chilliz

Who let the dog out?.. and football with another coin. The US biggest crypto exchange added Shiba Inu coin (SHIB), Chilliz (CHZ) and Keep Network (KEEP) on its trading platform this week. The move comes days after Coinbase officially listed the most famous meme coin – DogeCoin.

The prices of all three coins jumped up immediately. Shiba Inu leaped 25%, Chilliz surged by 16% and kept soaring by another 13%, Keep Network increased by more than 17% since.

Flipsider:

Congratulations on meme coins. A conclusion for crypto space: a buzz and attention are no less important than fundamentals and technicals. You get the glory and listings come as a prize. Is crypto space showing utilitarian tendencies?

Marvel, Fox, Porsche, Internet Source Code Go NFT

Global brands massively follow the NFTs trend.

Porsche, a German luxury sports car producer, launches the NFT-based trading card market. Will focus on sports NFT collectibles.

TV production giant Fox Entertainment and its animation studio Bento Box Entertainment invests $100 million to set up a creative unit to produce NFT content.

A new NFT marketplace for Marvel Comics fans will soon open on Binance Smart Chain.

The creator of the World Wide Web’s ready to sell its initial 9,500-line code as NFT on the Sotheby’s auction. What a bunch of events!

Flipsider:

NFTs dominate the headlines. Everyone has heard about them. The irony is, that a much – much – lower number of people understand what’s behind NFTs and why. The paradigm shift is happening, in the meantime.

The New Love Triangle? Michael Saylor Flattering With Ethereum?

The crypto space may be on the verge of an infidelity scandal. Michael Saylor, the most faithful advocate so far, is flattering the world’s second-biggest crypto.

Aside from artistical hyperonization and hyperbolizing, The CEO of MicroStrategy told CNBC that he sees a bright future for a range of cryptos. “Ethereum is trying to dematerialize exchanges and the finance establishment,” Saylor said. “There’s a place for everybody”, then added.

Flipsider:

Bitcoin bull may talk sweet things about altcoins. However, it remains to be seen whether he’ll choose them for investment. His company, in the meantime, plans to spend up to $1 billion on buying Bitcoins.

Kim Kardashian Noticed in Crypto Space

Another breaking news for today: Kim Kardashian was noticed in crypto space. The influencer celebrity posted an ad on her Instagram, openly promoting Ethereum Max. Anyone have heard about it?

“Are you guys into crypto?” teased Kim with all her 228 million followers. Then immediately said that her post shilling the fresh new ERC20 token is not financial advice.

Flipsider:

We know that everything Kim touches turns to gold. From now on, not. Fellows, we are trying to make space credible here. Elon alone is quite enough to raise waves in the volatile crypto waters.

