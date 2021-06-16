Cruel Summer Stars On What Happened Behind The Scenes

19. The moment in the Season 1 finale where Jeanette cuts her long hair was done in one take and it was the last thing they filmed for Season 1.

Chiara: We had one take and it was the last thing we filmed for the whole season. Bill Purple, our director and wonderful producer, came in and was like, “Chiara, you’re in a wig. We don’t have another one. You’ve got one take. Get ready. We’re gonna do it.” I was terrified I was gonna mess it up. I was so scared it wasn’t gonna work. We have those final snips, like, releasing Jeanette into ’95 and I hear from the other room, “That’s a picture wrap.”

20. Since the show started, Chiara has had fans come up to her and want to know the Season 1 ending, but also “which Jeanette” she is in real life.

Chiara: The amount of times people have been like, “So which Jeanette are you in real life?” What do you mean, “Which Jeanette am I?” I’m Chiara. Like, what kind of question is that? I’ve had people in public places, stop me, and like yell at me as if I’m Jeanette. I had one lady, who was so frustrated. I was trying to order a coffee from her, and she was like, “I’m not gonna take your order unless you tell me the end of the show.”

21. Tia’s favorite fan theory from Season 1 actually involved a Reddit thread where someone found an old photo of her and said it was Annabelle.

Tia: My favorite one Michelle sent to me the other day was some Reddit thread. Somebody had found an old photo of me and posted it on Reddit and said something like, “Photographic evidence of Annabelle,” and people freaked out. That one was hilarious.

22. Meanwhile, Chiara loved sharing the “desire” with the fans to know the ending because the cast would also theorize week after week while filming.

Chiara: It’s just so exciting to see so many people get invested in the storyline, and honestly create some really amazing theories. Like, at least when we, as a cast, started reading the scripts, we were so excited because we had all of our own theories. So we were excited to figure out what was happening too. So, I’m glad the audience shares that desire with us.

23. And Olivia’s favorite fan theories were the ones that turned out to be correct.

Olivia: I loved the ones that were so on point to what our story was. I was like, “You guys could be writers.” It was also cool to see how invested fans were in our show. That makes me so happy. Ultimately, I think the ones that were pretty on point with what was happening on the show were amazing. I loved that I personally hadn’t seen a theory that was right about Annabelle. That kind of made me excited too.