Credit Suisse names new heads of global M&A practice

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Credit Suisse (SIX:) Group has named David Wah as global head of advisory and Cathal Deasy and Steven Geller as global co-heads of its mergers and acquisitions practice, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The memo, the contents of which were confirmed by a bank spokesperson, said Scott Lindsay (NYSE:) will also continue in his position as global chairman of M&A.

The changes come after veteran Credit Suisse dealmaker Greg Weinberger, who had led the bank’s global M&A franchise, departed for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:).

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR