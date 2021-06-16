Corn drops over 1% on U.S. weather outlook, soybeans at 2-month low

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures slid more than 1% on Thursday and soybeans dropped to a two-month low, as forecasts of improved weather in parts of the United States weighed on prices.

Wheat edged higher for a second consecutive session.

“Weather forecasters continue to look for rain and cooler temperatures this weekend, while dry and hot weather prevails in the north west of the U.S. Midwest until then,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“That weather pattern is the market’s fixation for now.”

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.2% to $6.65 a bushel, having closed up 0.8% in the previous session.

Soybeans were down 0.3% to $13.43-3/4 a bushel by 0259 GMT, near the session low of $14.35-3/4 a bushel – the weakest since April 20. Wheat futures rose 0.2% to $6.63-3/4 a bushel.

Forecasts for improving weather in the U.S. Midwest crop belt weighed on corn and soybean futures, despite a drop in condition ratings for both crops.

Soybeans have been under pressure recently following news the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is considering ways to provide relief to U.S. oil refiners from mandates requiring the blending of biofuels including soy-based biodiesel.