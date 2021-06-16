Copper nears 2-month low as China says to sell reserves

Article content

HANOI — Copper prices fell to their lowest in nearly two months on Wednesday, weighed down by supply pressure after top consumer China announced a plan to sell its national reserves of the metal to stabilize prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped by as much as 0.8% to $9,489 a tonne, its lowest since April 23.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell by as much as 2.8% to 68,380 yuan ($10,685.04) a tonne before paring losses to close down 2.7% at 68,450 yuan a tonne.

China will release its national reserves of copper, aluminum and zinc in batches in the near term to nonferrous processing and manufacturing firms via public bidding, the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said without giving a specific number for each metal.

Last month, copper prices hit record highs on both the LME and ShFE, while ShFE aluminum scaled its highest since 2010 and ShFE zinc jumped to a level unseen since 2007.

In the ferrous complex, steel rebar and iron ore futures also hit record highs in May.

A metals trader said the news was likely to have a limited impact on prices as it had to an extent been priced in.

Expectations of U.S. policy tightening to control rising inflation, which could lead to fund outflows from the commodity market, also subdued prices. Investors are awaiting the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting later in the day.