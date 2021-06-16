Copper eases on China decision to sell reserves

Article content

HANOI — Copper prices fell on Wednesday, weighed down by fears of a rise in supplies on news that top consumer China would release its national reserves of the metal to stabilize prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.3% to $9,540 a tonne by 0509 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 1.7% to 69,140 yuan ($10,802.62) a tonne.

China will release its national reserves of copper, aluminum and zinc in batches in the near term to nonferrous processing and manufacturing firms via public bidding, the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said without giving a specific number for each metal.

Last month, copper prices hit record highs on both the LME and ShFE, while ShFE aluminum scaled its highest since 2010 and ShFE zinc jumped to a level unseen since 2007.

However, a metals trader said the news was unlikely to hit prices too much as it had already been priced in.

Also pressuring prices were fears of U.S. policy tightening amid rising inflation that could see fund outflows from the commodity market. Investors are now awaiting the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting due later in the day.