Coinbase Pro Opens Trading for Shiba Inu, Price Soars By CoinQuora



Coinbase Pro Opens Trading for Shiba Inu, Price Soars



Coinbase announces the listing of Shiba Inu on its exchange platform.

Following the announcement, the SHIB price soared to a new ATH.

Traders can soon begin trading SHIB as well as CHZ and KEEP

The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) skyrockets after the Coinbase announcement. The exchange says that traders will soon be able to trade the crypto on its platform — Coinbase Pro.

In detail, the crypto exchange says that Coinbase Pro traders can immediately transfer their Shiba Inu assets onto their accounts on the platform. Although, it seems that New York residents will have to wait a little longer for this privilege.

To elaborate, Coinbase clarifies,

Trading will begin on or after 9 AM Pacific Time (PT) Thursday, June 17, if liquidity conditions are met.

The soaring SHIB p…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora