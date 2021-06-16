CNN selling historic news ‘moments’ as NFTs By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

CNN selling historic news ‘moments’ as NFTs

CNN has followed Fox and Time Magazine into the NFT market, announcing the launch of collectible historic moments from the news.

CNN’s NFT project is dubbed “Vault by CNN: Moments That Changed Us” and includes a series of tokenized iconic moments from its 41-year history, along with a vault to purchase, store and display the NFTs.

