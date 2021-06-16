Climbing oil prices signal need for more output: Kemp

Article content

LONDON — Oil prices are signaling the need for an urgent increase in production from OPEC+ and U.S. shale companies as the global economy and oil demand recover more rapidly than expected from the pandemic.

Futures markets are sending a strong and unambiguous message that petroleum inventories are already tight and expected to shrink further in the second half of the year and into 2022.

OPEC+ countries are still restricting liquids production by more than 3.0 million barrels per day (bpd) compared with the pre-epidemic levels to cut inventories and raise prices (https://tmsnrt.rs/3wB4XDy).

And U.S. liquids output is also down by more than 1.5 million bpd, according to estimates by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“Short-Term Energy Outlook,” EIA, June 8).

U.S. shale producers have so far reacted cautiously to the rise in prices, returning earnings to shareholders and cutting debt rather than increasing drilling and production.

Shale producers are adding extra rigs more slowly than in previous recoveries and the total number of active rigs (365) is less than half the number (844-869) the last time WTI prices were at similar levels in 2018.

But the continued rise in prices is signaling the urgent need for more production from one or more of OPEC+, Iran once U.S. sanctions are lifted, U.S. shale firms and the non-OPEC non-shale producers.