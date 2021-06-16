Ciara On Russell Wilson, Her Kids, And All Good Diapers

21. What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever gotten?

Sometimes in business, you have to play the game to change the game. That’s been good advice for me.

22. What’s your favorite karaoke song?

[Sings] “A scrub is a guy who thinks he’s fly… I don’t want no scrub. A scrub is a guy who can’t get no love from me.” That’s a good little sing back moment.

23. Who’s the most famous contact you have in your phone?

Most famous? That’s kind of tricky. I feel like that’s awkward to answer, [Laughs]. Let’s just say it’s someone I really respect and she is like a big sister to me.

24. When was the first time that you realized that you were famous?

The first time that I heard my song “Goodies” on the radio. I was driving through the drive-thru and my song was on Hot 107.9. My song was bumping and they were hyping it up when they were introducing it. I was like, “Wow that’s me. This is crazy,” and I think I started crying. My eyes started to tear.

25. What’s the best thing that happened to you in 2021?

Well, there’s been a couple of really good things. We’re not there yet, but Russ and I are about to [celebrate] our fifth year anniversary, which is really cool and our kids are having their birthdays and it’s pretty amazing and magical.

26. Which one of your music videos was the most fun to create?

That’s a hard question! You know, I really loved doing “Lose Control” with Missy Elliott. It’s actually her song. It’s our song together. That was really crazy. That was really trippy. Obviously having her on-set with me for “1, 2 Step” was really special and magical. “Level Up” was really fun too. I flew to New Zealand to do that video and I worked with Parris Goebel and her dancers there and we really were like beasty about it. I learned the routine in like 48 hours and we turned around and shot the video like really late at night at this really cool museum there. It was really simple but really fun. I loved the routine we were doing as well and it also marked a very special moment in my career because it was my first single that I put under my new label imprint Beauty Marks Entertainment so that will forever be very meaningful and special to me, especially knowing what the song “Level Up” meant to me. That was a tough one to answer though. I don’t have just one.

27. Lastly, is there anything left on your bucket list that you still want to achieve?

Yea, for sure! I’ve always said that it’s one of my ultimate goals to become a billionaire and I still believe in that goal and that dream. And my greatest mission is to impact [others] through it all so that’s always going to be at the forefront of everything that I do. I have a why-not-you attitude, so I’m like why not? But I’d love to do some more acting. There are places that I want to travel to. I haven’t traveled to India. I want to go to India. I want to go to the Giraffe Manor one day. I want to eat with the giraffes. There are so many things that I want to do. I can go on and on and on, but it all skews from business to some cool personal things that I want to do for myself to feed my soul.

Thanks for chatting with us, Ciara! Be sure to follow her and her partnership with All Good Diapers. They’re aiming to donate up to 10 million diapers to babies in need by the end of 2021. You can learn more about their mission here.